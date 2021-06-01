Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 897 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $15,796.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,360,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,893.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 1,345,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 365.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,467 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,984,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

