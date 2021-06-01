Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 179,621 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Shake Shack worth $48,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,166 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

NYSE SHAK opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

