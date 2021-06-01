Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,544 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $48,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,593 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average of $137.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

