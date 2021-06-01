Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Sysco worth $48,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.5% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

