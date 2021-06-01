Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Owens Corning worth $52,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

