Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.63 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of AMETEK worth $43,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $2,360,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

