Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.61 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $44,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

