Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.58 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1,543.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 167,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Insulet worth $46,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Insulet by 13.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $128,482,000.

PODD opened at $269.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,074.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.06 and a 200 day moving average of $264.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.38 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

