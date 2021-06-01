Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.39 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.57% of Sprout Social worth $48,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,297 shares of company stock worth $10,923,346 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

