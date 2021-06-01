Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.65 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,106 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Qorvo worth $49,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

QRVO opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,591. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

