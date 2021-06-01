Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $45,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

