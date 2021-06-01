Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,425 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Travelers Companies worth $47,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

