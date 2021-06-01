Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $49,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.