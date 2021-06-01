Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Trading Down 0.1%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.41 and last traded at $51.47. Approximately 119,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 28,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.