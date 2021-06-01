Privia Health Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) Quiet Period Set To End on June 8th

Privia Health Group’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Privia Health Group had issued 19,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $448,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

