PRIZM Market Cap Hits $49.35 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $49.35 million and $641,855.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003910 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,753,905,923 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.