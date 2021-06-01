Proactis (LON:PHD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.65

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.65 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 71.74 ($0.94). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 74,993 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.67.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

