Prometeus 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.17 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $14.23 or 0.00039001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $234.14 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.44 or 0.09813407 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

