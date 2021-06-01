ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $4,151,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $4,353,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,274. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

