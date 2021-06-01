ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 29.6% in May

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 29th total of 9,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,022,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.