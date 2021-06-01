Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Shares Up 0.2%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.66. 22,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 73,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

