ProxyNode Reaches One Day Volume of $89.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $72,491.17 and approximately $89.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.99 or 0.00519407 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004538 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.95 or 0.01355413 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,991,003 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.