Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.59

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.59 and last traded at $107.60, with a volume of 3002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

