PTON (PTON) One Day Volume Tops $89.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, PTON has traded down 5% against the dollar. PTON has a market cap of $387,503.20 and $89.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.47 or 0.01005270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.29 or 0.09700438 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

