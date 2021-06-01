Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.92

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 8587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

