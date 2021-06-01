Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Trading Up 13.2%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) shares were up 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

