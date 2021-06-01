Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.40

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 18921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

