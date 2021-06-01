pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Reaches $6.35 on Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00017394 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $59,915.19 and approximately $71.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.38 or 0.01020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.64 or 0.09774243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092082 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

