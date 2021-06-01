pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Tops $6.38 on Top Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00017417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $60,200.87 and approximately $202.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.01033797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.61 or 0.10018961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092100 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

