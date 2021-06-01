Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Update

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the April 29th total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 724,188 shares of company stock worth $31,547,791 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

