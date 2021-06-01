Pundi X[new] 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.35 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $421.61 million and $12.35 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00292784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00189747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.01024434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

