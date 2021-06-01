PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PTCHF opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

