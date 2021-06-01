Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.