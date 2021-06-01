Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $13.70 or 0.00037770 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $13,340.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00295865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00189124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.32 or 0.01001490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.