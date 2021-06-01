Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Q2 worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $84,926,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Q2 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the period.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,478,875.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,835.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,013 shares of company stock worth $19,878,480 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

