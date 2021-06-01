QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post $81.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.05 million and the lowest is $80.30 million. QAD posted sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $336.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $340.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $366.22 million, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $373.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on QADA. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. QAD has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.