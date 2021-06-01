Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of Quadient to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Quadient alerts:

Shares of NPACY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72. Quadient has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.