QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

