QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 196,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

