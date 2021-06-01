Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading Up 91.1% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 96.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $29,048.87 and approximately $2,485.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 91.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00062486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00295538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00189515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.01002046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

