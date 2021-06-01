Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and approximately $43,874.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,319.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.10 or 0.07123139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.17 or 0.01880981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00499691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00184650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00716925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00478036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00421112 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,096,750 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

