Quark One Day Trading Volume Reaches $704.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Quark has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $704.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 359.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,514,436 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.