Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $14.99. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

