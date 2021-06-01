Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.21

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 287561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

