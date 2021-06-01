Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,388 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,884,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.