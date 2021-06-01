Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 480.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,614 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

