Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,724 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Upland Software worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

