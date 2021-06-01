Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMG opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.