Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.