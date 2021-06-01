Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 292.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Alkermes worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after purchasing an additional 134,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after purchasing an additional 356,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ALKS opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

